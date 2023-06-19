Herzindagi.com launches #LivingWithPride: A Pathbreaking Pride month campaign

This initiative aims to provide readers with diverse content, promote inclusiveness, and foster conversations by bringing to light real stories from across the country.
HerZindagi.com, a women’s lifestyle & entertainment portal by Jagran New Media, announces its trailblazing campaign, #LivingWithPride to celebrate Pride Month in honor of the LGBTQIA+ community. This initiative aims to provide readers with diverse content, promote inclusiveness, and foster conversations by bringing to light real stories from across the country.
With a commitment to a continued focus on inclusivity and representation for all, the #LivingWithPride initiative will go beyond a token ‘one-month’ campaign and will continue through the year. #LivingWithPride is centered around the powerful narratives of individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community showcasing unique journeys, struggles, and triumphs. The content will be amplified through a series of insightful articles, compelling videos, thought-provoking interviews, empowering features from influential voices & allies, and web stories on Herzindagi.com. The content aims to highlight the challenges the community is facing and bring to the forefront inspiring tales from a heteronormative world.
Talking about the initiative, Megha Mamgain, AVP & Business Head - Health & Lifestyle, Jagran New Media, says, “Our goal is to create a safe and supportive space where everyone can learn, grow, and celebrate diversity. Through this campaign, we aim to promote love, acceptance, and equal rights for all. We encourage everyone to join us on this journey of empathy and understanding.”
Through this initiative, #LivingWithPride will facilitate community engagement by conducting live sessions, Q&A panels, and discussions with renowned LGBTQIA+ activists, influencers, and experts during the month. The campaign aims to provide readers with a platform to interact, share experiences and stimulate meaningful conversations with like-minded individuals and influencers to uplift the community as a whole. The campaign will also provide educational resources, dispel myths, debunk stereotypes, and increase awareness about LGBTQIA+ rights and issues.
Herzindagi.com will conduct various live sessions to provide an opportunity for an open dialogue, where individuals can share their perspectives, ask questions, and engage in meaningful conversations. The theme of the live sessions will be ‘Trailblazing Impact: The Role Of Social Media In Amplifying The Inclusive Conversations around LGBTQIA’, ‘Quaint Beliefs: Analysing & Confronting Misconceptions Surrounding The LGBTQIA Community’, ‘Deciphering Legal Protection: Examining LGBTQIA Right to Freedom, Choice, & Life’, and ‘Probing The Power of Community: Fostering Inclusivity, Protection, and Acceptance For The LGBTQIA’.
HerZindagi.com invites everyone to participate in the campaign by actively engaging in discussions, sharing stories, and spreading awareness by participating on social media platforms. By using the hashtag #LivingWithPride, readers can take an active part in the conversation in a meaningful way.