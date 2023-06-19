Herzindagi.com launches #LivingWithPride: A Pathbreaking Pride month campaign

With a commitment to a continued focus on inclusivity and representation for all, the #LivingWithPride initiative will go beyond a token ‘one-month’ campaign and will continue through the year. #LivingWithPride is centered around the powerful narratives of individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community showcasing unique journeys, struggles, and triumphs. The content will be amplified through a series of insightful articles, compelling videos, thought-provoking interviews, empowering features from influential voices & allies, and web stories on Herzindagi.com. The content aims to highlight the challenges the community is facing and bring to the forefront inspiring tales from a heteronormative world.