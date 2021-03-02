HerZindagi.com launches the wedding special microsite ‘Shubh Vivah’

Those preparing to get married will find this microsite extremely handy in their planning and for inspiration.
Known for it’s exclusive content for women, HerZindagi.com, the lifestyle portal of Jagran New Media, has launched a new microsite -’Shubh Vivah’ for the ever performing wedding market. The aim is to curate specialized content with the help of domain experts as well as share specially researched articles and story-lines from in-house writers that will help the users and also support the brand in garnering traction.
To achieve the same, HerZindagi.com has empanelled some leading influencers across different categories with a special focus on 4 big aspects for a perfect wedding: Wedding Couture, Wedding Photography, Wedding Beauty and Wedding Travel (Destination weddings and honeymoon ). Not only will these experts be contributing through their exclusive write-ups, they will also share tips and tricks along with their tried and tested methods that will address a significant part of all things related to Weddings like beauty, health, styling & travel. It will also act as an important step to maximize the brand reach and positioning by providing exclusive content to the users.
HerZindagi.com is one of the leading lifestyle portals of India and has a massive reach. The brand also witnessed remarkable user and engagement growth in the last few months. In continuation of the growth strategy, the brand has followed a strategic approach so as to cover various categories and leverage the expertise of a few prominent influencers. For its new microsite ‘Shubh Vivah’, the brand has roped in famous Wedding Photographer Poonam Kotecha, Beauty Mogul Shahnaz Husain, Fashion and Style Influencer Anaita Shah and Nutritionist Swati Bathwal . By their inimitable style and charisma, each of these experts have carved their own niche.
Commenting on the development, Megha Mamgain - Head Lifestyle and Health portal, said, “"HerZindagi readers are in for a treat! Our Shubh Vivah microsite is a visually, culturally and emotionally rich segment. Those preparing to get married will find this microsite extremely handy in their planning and for inspiration. Domain experts are joining hands with HerZindagi and will not only be sharing relevant tips and tricks but also directly responding to questions and concerns of the readers. Under this campaign, real brides are sharing their wedding experiences as well. Even for those readers who are already married or not planning to do so any time soon, this microsite will prove to be their guilty pleasure, simply for the wedding visuals. Who doesn't like to ogle on gorgeous lehengas, mehendis, wedding venues and hear stories of mooh dikhai and joota chupai? Get ready to get smitten."