HerZindagi.com launches the wedding special microsite ‘Shubh Vivah’

Commenting on the development, Megha Mamgain - Head Lifestyle and Health portal, said, “"HerZindagi readers are in for a treat! Our Shubh Vivah microsite is a visually, culturally and emotionally rich segment. Those preparing to get married will find this microsite extremely handy in their planning and for inspiration. Domain experts are joining hands with HerZindagi and will not only be sharing relevant tips and tricks but also directly responding to questions and concerns of the readers. Under this campaign, real brides are sharing their wedding experiences as well. Even for those readers who are already married or not planning to do so any time soon, this microsite will prove to be their guilty pleasure, simply for the wedding visuals. Who doesn't like to ogle on gorgeous lehengas, mehendis, wedding venues and hear stories of mooh dikhai and joota chupai? Get ready to get smitten."