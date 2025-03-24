HIL rebrands as BirlaNu

HIL, a part of the CK Birla Group, announced it has rebranded to BirlaNu. This aligns with the company’s expansion plans in the building products sector. It operates 32 manufacturing facilities in India and Europe and serves customers in over 80 countries.

Avanti Birla, president, BirlaNu, said, “Our new identity, BirlaNu reflects who we are at our core—a company who is always pushing forward. We’re in this business because we believe in quality, innovation and making things that last. The people we serve—homeowners, builders, and designers—are at the heart of everything we do. Whether it’s creating better materials, improving sustainability, or bringing fresh ideas to construction, we’re here crafting innovative buildings and structures that stand the test of time.”

Akshat Seth, managing director and CEO, BirlaNu said, “Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality, sustainable building materials: pipes, construction chemicals, putty, roofs, walls and floors that meet the needs of modern construction. We’re making big moves to back that up. We’ve introduced Organic Based Stabilizers (OBS) in UPVC pipe manufacturing: an industry first in India, eliminating heavy metals. We’ve doubled our AAC block capacity in Chennai to 4 lakh cubic meters per year, making it one of the country’s largest facilities. And marking our expansion into the home and interiors space, we intend to bring our global premium flooring brand Parador to India.”

Through this, the company aims to position itself as a key player in the building materials sector, committed to delivering durable and well-designed solutions.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.