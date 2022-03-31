Himalayan Natives is the Official Natural Food Partners of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Adding to excitement, Bhupendra Khanal, Founder, Himalayan Natives, further states, “At Himalayan Natives, we have always championed health & clean eating and sportspeople are an epitome of that. IPL is going from strength to strength every year and this is a great opportunity for us to associate with the biggest sports spectacle in India. We are based in Bengaluru and RCB being the home team, is close to our hearts. We are super excited about this association”.