Hindi news channel Bharat24 goes LIVE

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur has officially launched the new National Hindi News Channel, Bharat24 on August 15, 2022. Anurag Thakur on the launch comments, “I congratulate Dr Jagdeesh Chandra and the entire team of Bharat24 on this new venture. The media is the fourth pillar of democracy and should work as a bridge between the government and the public and I am sure Bharat24 will execute this responsibility with utmost seriousness.”