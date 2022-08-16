Hindi news channel Bharat24 goes LIVE

Union Minister Anurag Thakur has officially launched the new National Hindi News Channel, Bharat24 on August 15, 2022
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur has officially launched the new National Hindi News Channel, Bharat24 on August 15, 2022. Anurag Thakur on the launch comments, “I congratulate Dr Jagdeesh Chandra and the entire team of Bharat24 on this new venture. The media is the fourth pillar of democracy and should work as a bridge between the government and the public and I am sure Bharat24 will execute this responsibility with utmost seriousness.”
CEO and editor-in-chief Dr Jagdeesh Chandra conveyed his gratitude to the Union Minister for sparing his time for the launch and states, “We assure the Minister that Bharat24 will reflect the aspirations of the youth, the multi-polarity of Emerging India and shall work as a bridge between our audience and the government.”
Ajay Kumar, managing editor said, “The union government of India, various state governments, multilateral agencies & international partners of India - all together have come a long way in building the New India. We - Bharat 24, believe that a positive connect between the governments, state policies & the people at large is the need of the hour.”
Manoj Jagyasi, chief business officer and strategic advisor to the board, comments, “With bureaus in all states, Bharat 24, will set a benchmark for news reporting and branding. It is a matter of pride that on the first day of launch the channel has opened with many credible advertisers and we shall only grow bigger and better as times goes on.”
Bharat24- Vision of New India, is available on all major DTH & Cable platforms, marking a pan-India presence with the best possible reach, namely, Tata Play – 531, Dish TV – 667, Videocon D2H – 750, Airtel DTH – 373, DEN – 318, Radiant – 308, RM Network – 109, Siti Network – 312, Hathway – 217, ICNCL WB – 175, Digiana Cable – 308, Haldwani Digital Services Private Limited - 110.