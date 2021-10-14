Hindustan celebrates 25 years in U.P. with a 60 page mega issue

Over 220 pages were printed just across 5 city editions of Central East UP - Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi & Gorakhpur, building on the positivity as we enter the festive season.
Hindustan, HT Media’s flagship Hindi publication, completed its 25th year of operations in U.P. today and celebrated it with a special 60 page edition in Lucknow, one of the biggest editions in its history. Over 220 pages were printed just across 5 city editions of Central East UP - Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi & Gorakhpur, building on the positivity as we enter the festive season.
The special edition chronicles the transformation undergone by UP over the past 25 years and how Hindustan has been the driver of change and progress for the state by being the voice of millions of the state’s residents.
Talking about the mega edition, Rajat Kumar, chief revenue officer, East UP-Bihar-Jharkhand, HT Media said, “As the economy continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, Hindi heartland has been the flag bearer of growth. The over-whelming participation from advertisers with 65k+ sqcm ad space for today’s mega issue in Lucknow is a clear indicator of the faith reposed in Hindustan by its advertisers.”
Hindustan also ensured that every edition forms for a compelling read to its readers by packaging 40% of overall pages with edit content, including an exclusive section highlighting the various milestones UP has witnessed over the past two and a half decades.
Newspaper industry in India is steadily reaching to its pre-covid levels and Hindustan has been at the forefront in regaining its readers with a circulation reach at 95% and continuously expanding across its territories.
Talking about the program, Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media said, “The mega edition carried across Central East UP is a testament of the faith reposed by our advertisers in print and especially in Hindustan. There has been overwhelming response from advertisers across the Hindi belt and from multiple sectors including FMCG, real estate, retail, automobile and jewelry among others. Hindustan is witnessing strong demand for the festive season led by tier-II & tier-III towns. With a strong festive program for clients and innovations like the today’s mega edition, Hindustan has been successful in capturing the advertising spends from the markets it operates in.”
