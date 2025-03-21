Hindustan journalists win Ramnath Goenka Excellence Award

Hindustan, an Indian Hindi-language daily newspaper, journalists Amarnath Kashyap and Shahab Ali have won the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award for their investigative report on Jharkhand athlete Asha Kiran Barla.

Advertisment

The Ramnath Goenka Awards by The Indian Express Group recognise journalists for investigative reporting, accuracy, and impact. Hindustan aligns with this mission.

Hindustan’s award-winning story highlighted the journey of Asha Kiran Barla, a 16-year-old athlete from Nawadih village in Kamdara, Gumla district, Jharkhand. Despite winning 13 gold medals, including at the Asian Under-20 Athletics Championship in Kuwait (2022) and the Junior National Athletics Championship in Guwahati, Asha’s village lacked basic amenities such as clean drinking water, electricity, and proper roads.

Hindustan’s four-day coverage highlighted the challenges in Asha Kiran Barla’s hometown, drawing national attention to rural athletes’ struggles. The report led to government action, including borewell installations, electrification, road improvements, and housing support for Asha.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.