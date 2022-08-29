Hindustan Online - CODE launches its new brand campaign #NoCompromise

Ami Agarwal, head, centre for open and digital education (CODE), said, “Education is a unique way to banish the inequalities of life. There is no room for compromise when the question comes to building the future of the learners. We wanted to create a buzz around this message, hence the campaign - #NoCompromise. Through this campaign, we plan to tap all those who wish to learn and upskill by choosing their preferred programs offered by us without any doubt or hesitation. The mission of Hindustan Online - CODE is to provide learners from every walk of life with a convenient, resourceful and affordable learning experience”.