Hindustan Online - CODE launches its new brand campaign #NoCompromise

Hindustan Online - CODE an e-learning arm of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (Deemed-to-be-University), has launched its brand campaign titled #NoCompromise.
A future-ready curriculum is critical for students and working professionals when it comes to education. Hindustan Online – CODE provides education that empowers them to fulfill their ambitions, with #NoCompromise in quality, building their future and value addition. This campaign aims to build a potent space for Hindustan Online - CODE and make it the most sought-after online education choice with focused programs for learners.
Hindustan Online - CODE’s #NoCompromise campaign is a reiteration of the legacy of Hindustan Institute of Technology & Sciences (HITS) University and announcing its entry into the in-demand online edtech space as well. It focuses on the programs offered through its cutting-edge digital learning platform, which are designed to suit the requirements of the new age learners with advanced practical learning systems, web-based modules, digital library, etc. Hindustan Online - CODE has gone all out and has taken this campaign across outdoor and digital like social media, finance & news aggregator platforms. Additionally, Hindustan Online - CODE has created a jingle in two languages, English and Tamil, which will run across platforms during the campaign promotion.
Ami Agarwal, head, centre for open and digital education (CODE), said, “Education is a unique way to banish the inequalities of life. There is no room for compromise when the question comes to building the future of the learners. We wanted to create a buzz around this message, hence the campaign - #NoCompromise. Through this campaign, we plan to tap all those who wish to learn and upskill by choosing their preferred programs offered by us without any doubt or hesitation. The mission of Hindustan Online - CODE is to provide learners from every walk of life with a convenient, resourceful and affordable learning experience”.
Launched in August 2021, Hindustan Online - CODE offers contemporary programs with a well-curated and well-researched curriculum. Hindustan Online - CODE offers an array of electives for BBA, MBA, BCA, MCA, B.Com, and BA students, which includes a BBA in Logistics Management; BCA in Data analytics, Multimedia, and Animation, and Database Management Systems; MBA in Human Resource Management, Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management and Finance, Marketing and Finance, Human Resource Management and Marketing, General Management, FinTech, Project Management, Information and Technology Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Healthcare Management, Digital Marketing, and e-Commerce, Data Science and Analytics, Sports Management and Operation Management.
About Hindustan Online - CODE
Renowned educational leader Hindustan Group of Institutions, in its non-stop endeavour to be at the forefront of quality education[97] launched Hindustan Online - CODE - in the year 2021. The programs are very contemporary with a well-curated and well-researched curriculum. The programs do not just provide theoretical learning of concepts but also focus on the practical application of these by following an outcome-based learning approach.
