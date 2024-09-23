Hindustan Times celebrates 100 years as India's trusted voice

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Hindustan Times kicks off a year-long centenary celebration with events, special publications, and a visual showcase of India’s journey.
For a century, Hindustan Times has been more than a newspaper; it has documented India's history. From the struggle for independence to the establishment of the world's largest democracy, and from national achievements to global challenges, Hindustan Times has consistently maintained journalistic integrity and national accountability.
On September 22, 1924, Hindustan Times began its mission to be the authentic voice of a developing nation. For 100 years, HT has served as a record of India's achievements, challenges, and changes.
Hindustan Times is launching a grand, year-long centenary celebration. This extended commemoration will feature a series of events, special publications, and community engagements that reflect on the past and also look forward. Hindustan Times is transforming its iconic HT House on KG Marg into a canvas of national memory. From September 22 to 28, as dusk falls, the building will come alive with a visual narrative. This week-long spectacle will project India's journey onto the very walls that have housed a century of journalism, reinforcing Hindustan Times' role as the 'Voice of the Nation. Since 1924.'
Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO of HT Media, reflects on this momentous occasion: "As we mark this extraordinary centennial, we are profoundly grateful for the enduring trust of our readers and partners. They are the lifeblood of our century-long journey, relying on Hindustan Times to deliver not just news, but insight, context and inspiration. It is their unwavering faith that has empowered us to stand resolute as the Voice of the Nation, guiding public discourse, informing citizens, and shaping the contours of our collective future."
The centenary celebrations will continue through the year and will have an integrated campaign across print, digital, and social platforms, showcasing its legacy and commitment to the future. As part of this grand commemoration on September 22, 2024, Hindustan Times released a Special Centenary Edition, that explores defining moments in India's history with the Hindustan Times; and is a treasure trove of historical insights, iconic front pages, and reflections on India's journey through the lens of Hindustan Times.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.