Hindustan Times celebrates 100 years as India's trusted voice

Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO of HT Media, reflects on this momentous occasion: "As we mark this extraordinary centennial, we are profoundly grateful for the enduring trust of our readers and partners. They are the lifeblood of our century-long journey, relying on Hindustan Times to deliver not just news, but insight, context and inspiration. It is their unwavering faith that has empowered us to stand resolute as the Voice of the Nation, guiding public discourse, informing citizens, and shaping the contours of our collective future."