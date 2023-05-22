Hindustan Times celebrates the selfless dedication of a mother to their children

The campaign also encourages the children to be more upfront in expressing the love for their mothers. Elaborating on the idea, Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Grapes said “In everyday life, there is quite a possibility that children take their mother’s love for granted. It goes without saying that a mother is always there for their children. For which we came up with the campaign, encouraging children to be more expressive in reciprocating their love for their mothers. It is not necessary to convey the emotions elaboratively, rather small gestures like thanking moms or just a simple “I love you” is enough to bring a smile to the mother’s face. They can also comfort their mothers by contributing to household chores in the smallest way possible."