Hindustan Times celebrates the selfless dedication of a mother to their children

This year, #HTsalutes all mothers who are a source of limitless love and compassion.
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Hindustan Times rolled out #HTSalutes All Mothers campaign which beautifully captures the bond between a mother and their children. This campaign was conceptualized and executed by Grapes, an integrated communication agency. The film beautifully portrays a mother’s care towards her children and how she never neglects them, even when she is huddled with her own office work. The video effectively evokes emotions in the audience by showcasing the unending love, dedication and devotion of mothers.
Speaking on the occasion, Subhash Chand, marketing head of Hindustan Times said ‘This Mother’s Day, we wanted to highlight how a mother’s love for her children is unending, unconditional and unparalleled. For serving this purpose, we partnered with Grapes to bring out the true essence of Mother’s Day.’
The campaign also encourages the children to be more upfront in expressing the love for their mothers. Elaborating on the idea, Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Grapes said “In everyday life, there is quite a possibility that children take their mother’s love for granted. It goes without saying that a mother is always there for their children. For which we came up with the campaign, encouraging children to be more expressive in reciprocating their love for their mothers. It is not necessary to convey the emotions elaboratively, rather small gestures like thanking moms or just a simple “I love you” is enough to bring a smile to the mother’s face. They can also comfort their mothers by contributing to household chores in the smallest way possible."
For driving media mileage, the campaign has been rolled out across various social media platforms. Furthermore, for ensuring better engagement, the audience will get an opportunity to share their moment of gratitude for their mother with Hindustan Times, and get an opportunity to showcase their gesture to the world.