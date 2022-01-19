Hindustan Times is all set to host India’s biggest online school quiz – “The Class Act”

In consideration of the pandemic and safety norms, the ClassAct 2022 Quiz will be conducted online. It will unfold over two rounds—the Prelims and the Finale. The quiz will broadly be divided into two categories—the Junior category, comprising students of grades 1 to 5 and the Senior category, comprising students of grades 6 to 12. The Prelims will take place on January 23, 2022 at 11 AM and will be a test of the student’s accuracy and speed. The Prelims will be conducted on the Quizizz platform, and the link will be sent to your registered email ID by 10:45 AM on January 23, 2022. The link will only be active for a stipulated period of time, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM.

While the Finale is for the top performers in the Senior category, there are exciting Amazon vouchers for the top 20 Juniors, purely based on their scores in the Prelims. The top 100 contestants of the Senior category will make it to the Finale, purely based on their Prelims scores. The Quizmasters’ decision will be final and binding on all matters.