Hindustan Times launches 'Crick-it', a global destination for cricket enthusiasts

“The launch of Crick-it is not just about introducing a new platform but creating a brand that resonates with cricket enthusiasts in the game’s true spirit. With the tagline "Catch the Game," Crick-it invites fans to experience every big hit, every wicket, and every player, all in one place. Backed by the innovation of interactive features and powered by the leading position of hindustantimes.com, as an ardent cricket fan myself, I am confident that Crick-it will be a game-changer in the cricket content sphere.”— Puneet Jain, CEO – Digital Business, HT Media.