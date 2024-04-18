Hindustan Times launches 'Crick-it', a global destination for cricket enthusiasts

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to provide comprehensive cricket content and engaging experiences.
Hindustan Times digital news platform has announced the launch of Crick-it, a cricket-centric platform that aims to become the go to destination for cricket enthusiasts across the globe. Along with a comprehensive coverage on cricket in real-time, Crick-it will focus on user engagement in the cricket content space.
Hindustan Times digital platform has emerged as a leading cricket destination in publisher ecosystem, ranking #3 position in market share among platforms for users engaging with cricket content during the period from Jan 2023 to Jan 2024. During the 2024 cricket season, within a period of 26 days, Hindustan Times reached 22 million active users compared to 18 million in 2023 for the initial 26 days of the cricket season, a 22% growth from the previous year.
The hindustantimes.com cricket page already offers a cricket destination with real-time cricket news, live scores, commentary, stats and more. With the launch of Crick-it, the platform aims to keep user engagement at the center stage of the cricket experience. Crick-it distinguishes itself by placing interaction among fans at the forefront of the cricket experience with its two core strengths:
1. Extensive Coverage: From latest news updates to in-depth analysis, Crick-it ensures fans stay connected to every aspect of the game.
2. User Engagement: Engage with cricket like never before with live scores, ball-by ball commentary, infographics, and statistics, along with schedule and points table. The platform includes interactive quizzes, polls, and more, keeping fans immersed in the action.
Crick-it will enable brands not only to reach out to their target consumers but also to tell their brand story in a way that drives high engagement. With a focus on delivering comprehensive cricket content and engaging experiences, through Crick-it, companies will be able to reach cricket enthusiasts.
Cricket enthusiasts can access Crick-it on the Hindustan Times platform, where they can find comprehensive coverage and insights on All things Cricket!
“The launch of Crick-it is not just about introducing a new platform but creating a brand that resonates with cricket enthusiasts in the game’s true spirit. With the tagline "Catch the Game," Crick-it invites fans to experience every big hit, every wicket, and every player, all in one place. Backed by the innovation of interactive features and powered by the leading position of hindustantimes.com, as an ardent cricket fan myself, I am confident that Crick-it will be a game-changer in the cricket content sphere.”— Puneet Jain, CEO – Digital Business, HT Media.
