Hindustan Times launches The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, a brand new weekly entertainment and lifestyle show

In an era where Gen Z and millennials are more likely to get their news from Reddit threads or Instagram reels, where authenticity is often questionable, Hindustan Times is stepping up with a credible, informative and entertaining alternative. Enter Mi Phi presents The Right Angle – a new weekly video series hosted by Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment & Lifestyle) at HT, and one of India’s most respected voices in journalism.

The show premiered on April 11 and will release new episodes every Friday at 7 PM on the YouTube channels of Hindustan Times, Live Mint, and Live Hindustan. With her trademark wit, clarity, and deep-rooted credibility, Sonal brings audiences a fresh, no-fuss breakdown of the week’s biggest buzz in the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

“I’m super excited about The Right Angle. Not only is this a first attempt of its kind, it’s a sincere effort on my part to lend credibility in entertainment news which currently suffers from the malaise of too-much and too-fake, in our India. media landscape. Hope my show informs as much as entertains,” said Sonal Kalra.

With a career spanning over three decades, a Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism, and a legion of loyal readers and fans, Sonal is the perfect voice to offer The Right Angle - on everything that matters and everything that's being talked about.

The show is produced by Gautam Thakker Films. “Sonal Kalra is a respected voice in the world of journalism. With years of experience in the industry, her perspectives and opinions hold immense weight and credibility. The Right Angle offers audiences a refreshing and much-needed perspective on all things Bollywood. The show is honest, unfiltered, and exactly what today’s viewers deserve,” said Gautam Thakker.

Added Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO, MiPhi Semiconductors, “Innovation meets Intelligence is more than just a tagline - it’s the driving force behind everything we do, from advanced memory semiconductors to high-performance consumer and commercial memory solutions - designed and Made in India—to bold and impactful marketing initiatives. We’re proud to be the Presenting Partner of Hindustan Times’ new Entertainment and Lifestyle show, “The Right Angle” - a dynamic blend of technology, culture, and content. Through this collaboration, we aim to connect with a wider, more diverse audience while

strengthening awareness of our growing portfolio of gaming and everyday SSDs - engineered for fast, seamless, and reliable performance.”

What to Expect on the Show:

· The Weekly Wrap: A sharp, curated roundup of the week’s top headlines—perfect for staying in the know without the doomscroll.

· Solved by Sonal: A deep dive into one hot topic each week. The debut episode, for instance, explores the glamorous and often mysterious world of celebrity wedding performances—from sky-high fees to quirky rider demands.

· Segments like ROFL Moments and What to Watch add fun and utility, making this a one-stop fix for infotainment with substance.

Celebs Show the Love

The launch of The Right Angle has already created waves on social media, with an outpouring of support from some of Bollywood’s biggest names. Stars including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Rakulpreet Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty have shared their excitement and congratulations, along with musical icons Sonu Nigam, Aakriti Kakkar, Talat Aziz, Salim Merchant, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and designer Manish Malhotra.

These heartwarming shoutouts reflect the industry’s collective excitement at seeing one of its most credible voices take the digital stage in this new avatar.

Tune in every Friday at 7 PM. Because before you say you’re in the know, you need The Right Angle.

(We got this information in a press release.)