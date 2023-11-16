Hindustan Times turns blue for the Men in Blue

Hindustan Times has also specially curated the 'Page One Plus' section in the print edition to exclusively cover the Cricket World Cup.
As the cricketing arena echoes with thunderous applause for the Men in Blue storming into the World Cup semifinals, HT Media platforms undergo an innovative transformation, enveloping the print and digital editions of Hindustan Times in an immersive shade of blue. This exciting makeover, akin to a collective roar from 1.4 billion hearts, goes beyond conventional sports coverage, symbolising a united embrace of the nation's love for cricket.
Beyond the Blue Pages
This initiative reflects Hindustan Times' endearing commitment to comprehensive cricket coverage. From team performances and match schedules to in-depth match coverage, interviews, and snippets, HT is a cricket enthusiast's go- to source. To further enhance the reader’s experience, Hindustan Times has also specially curated the 'Page One Plus' section in the print edition to exclusively cover the Cricket World Cup.
Rajeev Beotra, executive director at HT Media, further emphasised the innovative campaign, stating, "With this initiative, we have not only pushed the boundaries of innovation in print but have also harnessed the Power of One. We adopted a 360-degree approach by integrating reader engagement across digital, radio, and on-ground activities. Hindustan Times is committed to fostering a sense of unity and celebration during this cricket extravaganza, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our diverse audience."
(We got this information in a press release.)