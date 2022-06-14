Hindware enters new product category with shower enclosures and expands footprint across markets

Over the last few months, the company has put a planned intention of establishing a trendy and younger version – Hindware 2.0, along with the legacy of being an iconic household brand. Pivoting on this, the brand has announced a new logo for Hindware and Hindware Italian Collection with the renewed promise of innovation and sustainability. Hindware has a wide-range of innovative products such as touch-free and tankless water closets, and now the ‘Easy Clean’ countertop basins which are unique and one-of-kind. Moreover, Hindware’s commitment to environment is a sustained effort. Its water-saving products are ideal for green or sustainable buildings as efficient use of natural resources is one of their criteria.