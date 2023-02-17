Hindware plans to open 18 more Lacasa stores in India covering around 40,000-50,000 Sq. ft. area in 2023

The Lacasa store is a state-of-the-art, digitally integrated experiential store that offers a one stop shop for homeowners, architects, interior designers, and business buyers.
Hindware , the leading sanitaryware and faucets company, today launched its experiential store – Lacasa in Kerala. Lacasa will serve architects, interior designers, business buyers as well as homeowners to get real time experience of the entire bathware, lounge and tiles product offerings from Hindware, Hindware Italian Collection, Queo and Hindware Italian Tiles.
Lacasa experiential store in Kochi was inaugurated by Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, chief executive officer, Hindware. The store helps customers experience the products and envision their own ideas. It is spread across 5000 sq. ft. and is open on all seven days of the week. Currently, Hindware has 16 brand stores in Kerala and the company continues to focus on driving growth in the southern market with 13 other stores planned in the state for 2023.
At the launch, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, chief executive officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware said, “With Lacasa stores across India we are aiming at empowering our customers’ imagination and create their personalized bath spaces with the wide range of product offerings from Hindware Limited. We have further planned to open 18 Lacasa stores in India covering around 40,000-50,000 sq. ft. area in 2023.”
He further added, “Today, consumers do not merely buy products or services; they buy an experience, which is the primary focus of Lacasa experiential store. South India market offers immense potential for growth whether its consumers, business, or infrastructure, this region has shown consistent progress. The opening of our Lacasa experience center in Kochi, Kerala, underlines our intent and commitment to serve the discerning consumers in the city, enhance brand familiarity and overall bring to the fore; advancements taking place in the bath and faucets domain.”
