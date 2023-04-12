Hipi G.O.A.T Season 2: India’s biggest digital singing contest is back with a bang

Encouraged by the success of the Hipi G.O.A.T. season 1, which attracted thousands of outstanding singers, the competition this time around is again held entirely online, with participants able to enter by submitting entries on the Hipi app. The 3-month pan-India contest will have a new challenge every fortnight, and entries are accepted, in any Indian language. The contestants that prevailed in the challenges will square off in the grand finale for four weeks, post which, the Hipi G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) will be crowned. The winner will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to record a music video under the Zee Music label.