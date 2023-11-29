Hipi launches a musical collaboration with Palak Muchhal

‘Teri Meri Kahani’ brings together the distinctive vocal prowess of Palak Muchhal with the creativity of Supratip Bhattacharya. The second collaboration on the same song showcases Palak's versatility as she sings along with Pratiksha Deka. The track highlights the latter’s ability to adapt to diverse musical styles and also emphasises the boundless creativity that thrives within the Hipi community.