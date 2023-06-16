History TV18 Presents 'The Evacuation: Operation Ganga', the Gripping Story of India's Heroic Rescue Mission

It has been over a year since the Ukraine-Russia conflict broke out and its reverberations and repercussions have been felt worldwide as hostilities escalated. For thousands of Indian students trapped in the active war zone, uncertainty and risk to life loomed large. 'The Evacuation’ shines a light on the indomitable spirit of India and the Indian government’s unwavering resolve to ensure the safe return of every Indian citizen. At the helm of the humanitarian mission was the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Featuring on the documentary, the Prime Minister explains how ‘Operation Ganga’ was planned and what it meant to him and the country.