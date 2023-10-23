History TV18 unveils new documentary on India’s Jal Jeevan Mission, ‘Jal Dhaara: Har Ghar Jal’

The documentary provides audiences with insights into India's innovative 'Water Model,' a blend of traditional water wisdom and cutting-edge technology. It highlights the revival of traditional water sources, the construction of check dams and watersheds for rainwater harvesting, and the significance of ‘catching the rain where it falls, when it falls.’ The film also explains how technology is empowering individuals and communities while creating new opportunities for livelihood and financial security. It features large-scale projects for water management, desalination, and greywater treatment, as well as satellite mapping, climate-smart farming, and sustainable housing. The Jal Jeevan Mission is not only shaping a sustainable and water-secure future for India but also serving as a global model for future initiatives.