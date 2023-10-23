History TV18 unveils new documentary on India’s Jal Jeevan Mission, ‘Jal Dhaara: Har Ghar Jal’

The documentary travels across traditionally water-stressed regions of the country and offers insights into India’s mission to provide permanent water connections to 16 Crore rural households by 2024.
History TV18 has announced the premiere of its new documentary, Jal Dhaara: Har Ghar Jal’, releasing on 23 October, 2023 at 8 p.m. The 40-minute documentary unravels the remarkable story of India's ambitious ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, a nationwide initiative aimed at providing permanent water connections to 16 Crore rural households by 2024. The mission is set to quench the thirst of millions of Indians and prevent the impending water crisis in the country.
Narrated by renowned journalist Richa Anirudh, ‘Jal Dhaara: Har Ghar Jal' takes viewers on an inspiring journey that traces the beginning of India's water revolution, which started in Gujarat. The film features personalities like Bharat Lal, (Former JJM Mission Director), Ashok Gulati (Agricultural Economist and Professor at ICRIER), Vini Mahajan (Secretary, Jal Shakti Ministry - DDWS), Sunita Narain (Environmentalist - Centre for Science and Environment) and R. K. Sama (Project Director - WASMO, Gujarat), who highlight the tireless efforts of India's ‘water warriors’, including the inspiring 'Jal Sahelis', dedicated 'Pani Panchayat members' and ordinary citizens who are making valuable contributions towards water security for all.
‘Jal Dhaara: Har Ghar Jal' transcends geographical boundaries as it travels from the parched valleys of Ladakh to traditionally water-stressed regions like Bundelkhand and Vidarbha. It explores the difficulties encountered in areas in and around the Thar desert, and urban coastal landscapes in cities like Chennai. While the film highlights the daily struggles of people due to water scarcity, it also showcases the historic milestone of laying water pipelines that reach even the most remote and inaccessible corners of India, transforming 'Har Ghar Jal se Nal' into a people's movement.
The documentary provides audiences with insights into India's innovative 'Water Model,' a blend of traditional water wisdom and cutting-edge technology. It highlights the revival of traditional water sources, the construction of check dams and watersheds for rainwater harvesting, and the significance of ‘catching the rain where it falls, when it falls.’ The film also explains how technology is empowering individuals and communities while creating new opportunities for livelihood and financial security. It features large-scale projects for water management, desalination, and greywater treatment, as well as satellite mapping, climate-smart farming, and sustainable housing. The Jal Jeevan Mission is not only shaping a sustainable and water-secure future for India but also serving as a global model for future initiatives.
‘Jal Dhaara: Har Ghar Jal' premieres on History TV18 on 23 October, 2023 at 8 p.m. and will also be made available on the factual entertainment leader’s YouTube channel.