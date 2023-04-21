HistoryTV18 Launches a New Mobile-First Travel Series - #LivinHerStory with Vivacious Influencer Shenaz Treasury

Shenaz’s infectious positivity, charm and energy will win over viewers and fans, as she sets out to discover unfamiliar locales and initiatives in and around Bangalore. Speaking about her latest trip and collaboration with HistoryTV18, Shenaz Treasury remarked, “I am super stoked and look forward to exploring one of India’s most dynamic cities on #LivinHerStory. I am looking for stories that are inspiring and new; I don’t think people follow me for travel tips, but for the lifestyle and freedom that my travels bring along with fresh stories. What is great about a city like Bangalore is that it offers a melange of adventure, wellness, modernity and local inventiveness! There is always something novel to discover in a place that thrives on innovation and is yet so beautifully connected to its roots.”

Looking forward to the launch, Arun Thapar, President Content & Communication, AETN18 says, “In recent years, HistoryTV18 has gained a significant following online with innovative and engaging content, targeting a growing audience who prefer to watch on-the-go. Social media serves as a vital source of content discovery and we have leveraged its incredible reach, to deliver mobile-first originals that offer viewers amazing local stories and experiences, which they might otherwise overlook. Younger audiences value authentic stories with immersive storytelling that combine entertainment, inspiration and learning. All the more so when created in shorter formats and delivered on personal devices for easy consumption. For our latest digital content offering, #LivinHerStory - we are excited to collaborate with Shenaz, a trusted voice in travel. As a traveller and content creator, Shenaz has built a loyal and growing fan following with her style and perspective that are unique and deeply personal. I am sure her characteristic energy and sense of wonder about places, people and new experiences, as well as the series’ format and content, will appeal to viewers."