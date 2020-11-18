HistoryTV18 premieres ‘Indian Army 24 Hours’

From the burning sands of Rajasthan to the freezing glaciers of Siachen, the boundaries of India stretch over some of the most extreme terrains on the planet. Regular ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts from across the border mean that protecting the world’s seventh-largest country, from remote outposts to thriving urban centres, is incredibly daunting. But the men and women of the Indian Army are up to the task. With special access to military personnel and systems, HistoryTV18 brings you glimpses of an action-packed 24 hours with the defenders of India. ‘Indian Army 24 Hours’ premiering on the 18th of November at 9 PM, follows a 24-hour clock, tracking teams, tactics and technology at work. This superbly researched and narrated one-hour film encapsulates what it takes for one of the largest armies in the world to stay vigilant and battle-ready every minute of every day. Featuring power-packed real-life action sequences and dramatic recreations of battle-scenarios, the show takes viewers into the thick of military operations. It presents little-known historical facts about the Indian Army, spotlights some of its greatest battle honours and sheds light on the functioning of various units, intercut with interviews of dynamic young officers of the Indian Army.