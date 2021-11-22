HistoryTV18 raring to go with the sixth season of ‘#RoadTrippinWithRnM’

Travelling through the three states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the ‘dynamic’ duo will venture forth on a new route, with new places, people, flavours and discoveries. Kicking off on November 20th, the sixth season of HistoryTV18’s digital exclusive travel series will start at Hyderabad and end a fortnight later at Chennai, on December 3rd. The previous five seasons have been hugely popular on social media platforms, drawing numbers to the tune of – wait for it – 147 million video views, 550 million impressions and 5.9 million engagements! Having travelled over 8400+ km and across 13 states, followers of the series can look forward to all the things they adore about Road Trippin’ with Rocky and Mayur, and so much more. The pair can hardly wait to get on the road to discover an entirely different south India from the one they explored in Season 5. From ‘City of Nizams’ Hyderabad to the silk-hub of Kanchipuram, and from the fast-paced university life of Vellore to the city of the temple megalith – Tirupati, the pair are gearing up for a multifaceted action-packed trip. A few of the other hidden gems that viewers can look forward to are Sriharikota – the unassuming town that houses one of the nation’s only two satellite launching stations; Guntur – made famous for its robust and fiery chillies and Machilipatnam – home to the intricate artistry of kalamkari.