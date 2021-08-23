HistoryTV18 to launch season 5 of its digital-first travel series ‘#RoadTrippinWithRnM’

Rocky and Mayur, are currently packing their bags and filling up their tank to take off on their fifth road trip, which they’ll continue to catalogue in real-time by sharing vlogs, photos, and reels on their own and HistoryTV18’s social media feeds. This time, India’s unstoppable ‘highwaymen’ plan to take a trip across the South of India, kickstarting their adventure from Madurai in Tamil Nadu on the 23rd of August and making their way to Panjim, Goa via popular and lesser-known cities across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, such as Tiruchirappalli, Coimbatore, Salem, Mysore, Chikmagalur, Mangalore, and Gokarna. Follow their adventures from the 23rd of August to the 7th of September on HistoryTV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s social media accounts.