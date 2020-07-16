HistoryTV18 to premier ‘Dynamo: Beyond Belief,’ in India

Watch mind-boggling magic, fantastical feats and impossible predictions as Dynamo blurs the lines between illusion and reality, in a brand new show on HistoryTV18.
It’s been five years since award-winning British magician, Steven Frayne aka Dynamo, last worked his magic. Now, fully recovered from a career-threatening illness he’s returning to television with a gripping new mini-series, ‘Dynamo: Beyond Belief,’ premiering in India on HistoryTV18, on 18th July, Saturday at 9 PM.
The bold new show reveals the story of Dynamo’s illness and recovery with brutal honesty; also featuring stunning moments of magic, created with characteristic effortlessness, as the master illusionist journeys across the globe.
The world-famous magician debuted on television with the series, ‘Dynamo: Magician Impossible,’ which became a huge international hit, enthralling over 250 million viewers worldwide. In India, the series premiered on HistoryTV18, and since then the channel has been home to Dynamo’s singular talent and genius.
In his new series, Dynamo takes viewers from the start of his illness, through his time in hospital and lengthy recovery -- when he sketched out over 200 new ideas -- to his return to good health. Over three dramatic one-hour episodes, Dynamo visits extraordinary places around the world, performing incredible feats of magic that leave the people he interacts with, completely spellbound. His understated and disarming style has remained intact, as has his genius. Filmed on anamorphic prime lenses, the series has a stunning, cinematic quality.
The renowned magician is excited to be back and says, “I love magic because it lets me create moments of wonder for people. I’m thrilled that HistoryTV18 is premiering my new series with my most extreme illusions ever, and I hope that it will mesmerise the audience.”
‘Dynamo: Beyond Belief,’ premiering on 18th July, Saturday, 9 PM, will take viewers around the globe, to Tokyo, Chiba, Dubai, Moscow, Mexico City, San Miguel De Allende, London, and Los Angeles. In one of the episodes of the series, Dynamo performs a spine-tingling encounter with a Geisha in one of Tokyo’s royal tea rooms. In another, he makes vodka shots turn to ice in the heart of Moscow’s underworld. The series, airing every Saturday at 9 PM, also contains some of the most dangerous pieces of magic that the illusionist has ever undertaken. He tries his luck with a terrifying, high-octane reverse drive in a yellow taxi through central Moscow, blindfolded! He also undertakes a breath-taking, underground ‘Tokyo Drift’-style car meet in Japan, and tries to stop a souped-up race-car with his bare hands, as a live audience looks on in disbelief. This series rewrites the rule “seeing is believing,” as nothing else has, ever before.
