HistoryTV18 to premier ‘Dynamo: Beyond Belief,’ in India

‘Dynamo: Beyond Belief,’ premiering on 18th July, Saturday, 9 PM, will take viewers around the globe, to Tokyo, Chiba, Dubai, Moscow, Mexico City, San Miguel De Allende, London, and Los Angeles. In one of the episodes of the series, Dynamo performs a spine-tingling encounter with a Geisha in one of Tokyo’s royal tea rooms. In another, he makes vodka shots turn to ice in the heart of Moscow’s underworld. The series, airing every Saturday at 9 PM, also contains some of the most dangerous pieces of magic that the illusionist has ever undertaken. He tries his luck with a terrifying, high-octane reverse drive in a yellow taxi through central Moscow, blindfolded! He also undertakes a breath-taking, underground ‘Tokyo Drift’-style car meet in Japan, and tries to stop a souped-up race-car with his bare hands, as a live audience looks on in disbelief. This series rewrites the rule “seeing is believing,” as nothing else has, ever before.