HistoryTV18 to premiere ‘The UnXplained with William Shatner'

One of the episodes on ‘The UnXplained with William Shatner’, premiering on the 5th of October at 6 PM, tries to get into the minds of people who have been masters of manipulation. Exploring the intoxicating charisma of cult leaders, the episode investigates what makes thousands of followers give up power to them. Along with using archival footage and photographs of famous human sacrifices and indoctrination, the show even takes viewers to the actual sites where these mysterious events took place decades ago. Another episode tries to unravel the mysteries of how, and why, certain incredible structures, like the Great Pyramid at Giza and the intricate spiral staircase at the Loretto Chapel, remain standing without any central support. While we like to think of ourselves as the peak of evolution, the show also poses the pertinent question, what if we are wrong. An episode also examines the extraordinary powers that allow a dog to detect cancer faster than doctors with sophisticated equipment, and a horse that can read a person’s mind. Some of the other fascinating stories featured in one or the other episode of the series include a priceless gemstone with a deadly curse, a sacred chunk of sandstone that has caused wars, ancient rituals like voodoo and exorcism, and remarkable tales of human survival.