Hitachi launches CONTENT SPECIALS in collaboration with Motivator and FilterCopy

The web series highlights how Motivator is helping brands reach the right target audience via creative formats.
With the onset of the summer heat, Hitachi, one of the leading brands of air conditioners in India along with Motivator, a GroupM agency has just launched their first-ever digital content specials on one of India’s most popular content publishing platforms: FilterCopy.
The partnership spread over five different content pieces across, and centres on the newly married Uday and Divya, who are shifting into a new home, amid the hot and humid weather of Mumbai. The story focuses on how Hitachi AC is redefining their everyday moments and making them the coolest ever with its perfect air. The story resonates with every young married couple living in metros and beginning a new life. This partnership focuses to remind- the consumers that with the long, hot summer ahead it is important to keep your house breezy and cool with a Hitachi AC.
Dheeraj Kummar, national creative director, Motivator said, “At Motivator, we enable our clients to collaborate with content partners who can deliver consumer-centric and relatable content. In this collaboration we again managed to get that clearly; HITACHI AIR’s indispensable role in a new age couple’s fast-paced life, evolving aspirations and most importantly, new beginnings is seamless”
April to June is the peak season for wanting an air conditioner due to the soaring heat across the country, Motivator helped Hitachi to hit the right cord with their expertise in data, insights, and creativity. They mapped the right platform with the brand’s markets through audience sizing and demographics as well as crafting the right story to connect with the right audience.
Nilesh Shah, senior vice president, business planning & marketing said, “We at Hitachi Cooling & Heating India are committed to constant transformation in everything we do. The role of content today is to drive relevant conversations for the brand – not just one time but in a sustained way. For this the route of a content special became a delightful way to communicate not just the brand’s spirit of enjoying summer but also speak relevantly to our audiences. We are extremely excited about the way Motivator and FilterCopy teams have been able to connect the right dots and delivered premium content in a memorable way.”
Sheveeta Hegde, head of monetisation, Filtercopy said, “Hitachi’s mission is to contribute to society by developing superior technology products and Filtercopy aims to solve people’s boredom by creating fun, relatable and engaging content. We are excited to bring this alliance together through the journey of a young married couple Uday and Divya. The slice of life scenarios will resonate with the brand’s target audience and highlight the product USPs in a seamless and relatable way.”
In an era where audiences are enjoying a greater affinity with easy-to-consume content, is an attempt to position Hitachi AC as an enabler for that perfect weather at home, through an engaging and culturally relevant story for its audiences.
The special is live on all social media platforms of Filtercopy.
