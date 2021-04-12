Hombale Films, in association with Khushi Advertising, delivers a power-packe OOH movie marketing campaign for Yuvarathnaa

The movie is all about the power of youth and the difference that youth can make.
Be it their movies or the way they promote their movies, trust Hombale Films to do it differently - their on-going OOH movie marketing campaign for Yuvarathnaa, is proof. The movie is all about the power of youth and the difference that youth can make. An innovative bus shelter has been cleverly designed so that the main lead of the movie, Puneeth Rajkumar, can be seen doing push-ups in a well-lit 3D Jiggler cut-out frame attached to the bus shelter branding board, that stands out and is a definite eyeball grabber. This bus shelter is at Maruthi Mandira, Vijayanagar, one of the busiest bus stops in Bengaluru.
An innovative outdoor hoarding perfectly complements the bus shelter innovation. Two billboards, one above the other, placed conspicuously at Hebbal Junction, Bengaluru, depict the fun element of the movie, with the protagonist’s feet swaying in a fun dance move. It is a great match to the bus shelter innovation, as together they stand for the power, enthusiasm and energy of the youth.
Apart from this, they have also promoted the movie in a big way with multiplex advertising and mall branding sites in 8 cities in Karnataka and in Hyderabad.
Chaluve Gowda – Partner, Hombale Films, is positive that this promotion campaign will deliver the right amount of awareness they desired. “Hombale Films is known for its hard-hitting movie content. Along with strong content, a movie always benefits from the push that good promotional campaigns can provide. Campaigns like these, ideated and executed by our movie marketing agency, Khushi Advertising, which use innovation and reach, arrest the viewer’s attention immediately and get etched in their memory. We have been getting a lot of positive feedback about the campaign which has delivered on its promise of reach and impact.”
Opining on the ideation behind the campaign, Vishnu Telang – CEO, Khushi Advertising said, “As ambient advertising specialists, one of the first things we do is understand what our client’s objectives are and then work on those to design campaigns that deliver maximum impact. This campaign demanded creating a visual impact which would encapsulate ‘the power of youth’ and be striking and powerful. This campaign, covering the innovative bus shelter, outdoor hoardings, multiplexes and mall branding is being very well received by the viewers. We are proud to be associated with Hombale Films and always look forward to delivering high-impact, eye-catching campaigns to all our clients.”