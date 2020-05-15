HomeOkPlease says Nickelodeon

GOODIES GALORE!

Nickelodeon knows kids best and the franchise is turning up the fun and making indoors entertaining by giving kids a chance to win loads of gifts along the way.

Bore No More on Sonic keeps humour and light heartedness alive and gives kids an opportunity to win some of their favorite gizmos including Apple Mac Books. Kids can just give a missed call while watching Ninja Hattori, Pakdam Pakdai & Keymon Ache between 9:30 am to 1:00pm, every Monday to Friday till 29th May, 2020 and get a chance to win fun the goodies. HomeOkPlease on Nick will give kids a chance to win Apple Ipads by tuning in to Nickelodeon to watch Motu Patlu and Rudra, every Monday to Friday.