HomeOkPlease says Nickelodeon

The Nickelodeon franchise entertains millions of young fans across India and has always created a fun-filled environment for kids. Even during these unprecedented times, Nickelodeon continues to engage young viewers across the franchise with the unique #HomeOkPlease campaign by bringing the playground home through engaging tentpoles on air, new episodes and made for television movies, celebrating special occasions and innovative DIY campaigns on social and digital.
Taking the lead on spreading positivity amongst kids and families, Nickelodeon released multiple inspiring #HomeOkPlease brand films that spoke through the eyes of a child, the good that has come out of the lockdown. It left the viewers with the message that Even In a Lockdown, Life Is On. Continuing with the message, the second film, again through the eyes of an innocent child, encourages families to show gratitude and celebrate the commitment of the frontline health care workers who are working tirelessly, through the simple yet powerful message of Even In a Lockdown, Being Grateful Is On. The film was released on all Nickelodeon social media platforms and YouTube on World Nurse Day-, as a tribute to the relentless hard work of the frontline health personnel. To make the message reach as many health workers as possible, Nickelodeon will encourage kids to create DIY Thank You cards. The brand film links below
GOODIES GALORE!
Nickelodeon knows kids best and the franchise is turning up the fun and making indoors entertaining by giving kids a chance to win loads of gifts along the way.
Bore No More on Sonic keeps humour and light heartedness alive and gives kids an opportunity to win some of their favorite gizmos including Apple Mac Books. Kids can just give a missed call while watching Ninja Hattori, Pakdam Pakdai & Keymon Ache between 9:30 am to 1:00pm, every Monday to Friday till 29th May, 2020 and get a chance to win fun the goodies. HomeOkPlease on Nick will give kids a chance to win Apple Ipads by tuning in to Nickelodeon to watch Motu Patlu and Rudra, every Monday to Friday.
ACTIVITIES UNLIMITED!
In another initiative to keep the spirits high while remaining indoors, the brand will create a digital first property called Nickelodeon Says Dance where dance academies and popular dance influencers would teach kids to create their videos showcasing new and funky dance steps on the popular Nicktoon tracks. These would be published through our You Tube, Instagram and Facebook handles.
ENTERTAINMENT UNMATCHED!
In addition to all the engagement and interactivity, Nick has launched all new episodes of Motu Patlu and Rudra and Sonic has showcased all new episodes of Keymon Ache. The internationally acclaimed show, The Loud House has also premiered on Nick HD+. In the Loud House, 11-year-old Lincoln Loud is ready to show you what it takes to survive in the chaos of a big household, especially as the only boy with 10 sisters! With all the chaos, and craziness, one thing is always for sure- there is never a dull moment in The Loud house!
Summertime continues to be fun as Nickelodeon gets the playground home for kids across the country. So while at home, stay positive, stay happy with Nickelodeon & Sonic as we keep you entertained and engaged!
(We got this information from a press release.)