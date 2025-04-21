Honda BigWing presents MY FM Fresh Face

MY FM and Honda BigWing have partnered for a new initiative, MY FM Fresh Face, building on last year’s success. The campaign spans 16 cities, with 250 on-ground activities and over 11,000 test rides. This year’s initiative targets Tier II & III cities in Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, focusing on engaging youth talent.

The initiative boosted engagement, strengthened Honda BigWing's brand presence, and reinforced MY FM's role in regional youth activation.

As campuses buzzed with talent and energy, Honda BigWing Fresh Face proved to be a high-impact campaign that celebrated youth, encouraged self-expression and built lasting brand relationships.

afaqs! Received this information in a press release.