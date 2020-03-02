Honda celebrates the power of 6 with the nation!

Celebrating new year 2020 with the ‘Power of 6’, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has started the 360-degree campaign of 6th generation of India’s first choice of mobility on two wheels - All New Activa 6G BS-VI.
In its 19 years’ journey Activa scooterized India like never before; and raised the bar with its many new innovations, technology & advanced features. The latest 6th generation avatar - Activa 6G BS-VI changes the game of mobility and unleashes #AQuietRevolution.
The campaign conceptualized by Dentsu One, a Dentsu Aegis Network division aims to further strengthen the leadership position of Activa using the common thread of 6. For the cricket loving India – 6 signifies the best possible result and holds the power to change the game. When it comes to two-wheelers, Activa is India’s most loved too. The campaign synergizes the 6 key benefits of 6th generation Activa 6G with 6 sixers of cricket. Thereby, ensuring total recall to the Activa 6G - ‘6 Changes the Game.’
Speaking on the campaign, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice president, sales & marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Ever since its inception, Activa has changed the way India rides. Our advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features including ACG starter motor and PGM-FI technology provide a perfect mix of power to the legend. A significant increase in mileage along with Honda’s 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) ensure additional value for our customers. Like cricket, Activa too has a loyal fan following of more than 23 million Indians. Combining the two classic nation’s favourites; Cricket and Activa, the campaign symbolises the spirit of common love and Joy across the masses.”
Titus Upputuru, national creative director, Dentsu One said, “Sometimes, the story lies in the branding itself. Activa was coming with its 6th generation and it was called 6G. We thought this time Activa is hitting a 6. Cricket is known for its commentary so we used the narration to sound like real commentary from a cricket match. We executed a simple visual hook of a 6 to aid high recall. Casting Billy Bowden as a surprise element was the icing on the cake as he is known for his signature 6 signal.”
“Activa has not only been changing the category dynamics with its every new generation since its first launch in 2001 but also building a strong and inseparable emotional bond with India. With the launch of new Activa 6G, equipped with segment-first features, Activa has once again upped the benchmark. India loves cricket as much as they love Activa 6G and this forms the basis of our product story that seamlessly connects 6th generation Activa to the game of cricket.”, added Abhinav Kaushik, executive vice president, account management, Dentsu One
