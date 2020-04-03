HONOR India encourages ‘21 Days of Positivity’ through social media initiative

Fostering the sense of social cohesion and reminding people of the good in the world, HONOR India creatively talks about various facets. The skies clearing up, the air quality getting better, birds chirping in the morning, people getting more time to keep up with their mental and physical health, etc. are some of the positive outcomes to keep us charged up and motivated. Among other optimistic ways to look at the current situation are the ability to spend more time with family or to pursue individuals’ hobbies such as cooking, reading, drawing/ sketching, etc.