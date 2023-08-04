"Honourable President felicitates MY FM's 'Har Ghar Healthy' World Record"

MY FM, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, launched the "HAR GHAR HEALTHY" campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle across India. The campaign spread across 90 days, initiated during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, garnered immense support with over 1800 touchpoints covering 30 cities in 7 states, engaging around 100 million people. Various activities were conducted to boost public participation, including collective oaths for health, mass yoga sessions on Yoga Day with 65,000 participants, and a blood donation camp on World Blood Donors Day with 5000 volunteers. The campaign united millions of Indians towards a common goal of healthier nation.
An overwhelming response was received with thousands of letters from diverse age groups and backgrounds, creating a world record. These letters are listed in the Golden Book of Records, forming the 'Longest display wall of health letters,’ announced by the Hon'ble President in Bhopal on 3rd August at Bhopal.
Speaking on this occasion, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Uma Nanduri said, “ Celebrating 75 Years of India’s Independence through HAR GHAR HEALTHY has been an immensely gratifying experience. Witnessing the outpouring of support from citizens across the nation and witnessing the creation of the longest display wall of health letters has reinforced our belief in the power of unity and collective action.”
Speaking on the felicitation, Rahul Namjoshi, CEO MY FM said, “This is an extremely proud & happy moment for all of us at MY FM to receive this felicitation from the Honourable President of India. I’d also like to thank The Ministry of Culture for liking our concept & believing in us, look forward to collaborate with the govt. going forward on many such initiatives.”
