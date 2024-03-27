House Party Hits premieres on Zee Zest: Get Ready for Epic Parties and Unforgettable Memories!

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The show will air every Thursday and Friday at 8PM on Zee Zest.
Get ready to groove, laugh, and savour unforgettable moments as "House Party Hits" premieres on Zee Zest this March 21st airing every Thursday and Friday at 8PM. With a blend of culinary delights, creative themes, and infectious energy, this lifestyle show promises to redefine the art of throwing house parties.
Led by the culinary genius chef Smit Sagar, renowned for his prowess, "House Party Hits" offers viewers an exclusive peek into creating the perfect party ambience and transforming mundane house gatherings into extraordinary experiences. Alongside the experienced party planner Neetu Jakhar, known for her DIY expertise and creative upcycling, the duo craft an immersive experience, blending flavors and festivities.
Unlike any other show, "House Party Hits" showcases the planning and execution behind each themed soirée. From conceptualisation to implementation, viewers will witness the intricate details that go into creating the perfect party ambiance. With its motto, "Epic Parties. Unforgettable Memories.", the series promises to deliver a whirlwind of entertainment, leaving a lasting impression on its audience.
While the first episode delves into the excitement of birthday celebrations, the second episode ignites the spirit of Holi, the festival of colors. Offering a treasure trove of culinary delights and innovative décor inspirations, chef Smit Sagar and Neetu Jakhar share invaluable tips to ensure a joyous and memorable bash for all the occasions.
Amit Nair, chief channel officer, Zee Zest shared his excitement about the show, saying, “House parties have always held a special place in our hearts, serving as cherished gatherings. Zee Zest recognizes this timeless allure of House Parties and taps into the current fervor, offering a platform where the magic of house parties is celebrated in all its glory. With House Party Hits we aspire to reimagine it for the modern age with a zestful twist that promises to elevate every gathering into an unforgettable experience. "
Don't miss the chance to join the ultimate house party experience. Tune in to "House Party Hits" every Thursday and Friday at 8PM, starting March 21, only on Zee Zest.
