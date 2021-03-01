Housejoy to offer at-home salon services in partnership with salon brand Naturals

Adding further, Veena. K, Founder, Naturals said, “Just like Naturals, Housejoy is a leader in its segment. At a time when people across the globe are looking for at home services, we were looking for the right vehicle to reach our own customers and plenty more at their doorstep. Housejoy is meeting all our requirements and we are confident the partnership will be a win-win for both the brands. Furthermore, Mr. CK Kumaravel, Co-Founder, Naturals said “We are already having our presence in over 80 cities pan India with 700+ salons and are considered a pioneer in the Indian hair and beauty salon space. Housejoy customers can look forward to some of the best at-home beauty services with us in the times to come.”