Housejoy to offer at-home salon services in partnership with salon brand Naturals

The partnership will enable Housejoy to cover a larger customer base and also expand into other cities.
Housejoy, a leading tech-driven company catering to all home related needs of Indian consumers including beauty, construction, maintenance, renovation and interiors, has entered into a first-of-its-kind, exclusive partnership with India’s no. 1 hair and beauty salon, Naturals. The partnership will enable the brand to offer best-in-class services to its ever-growing customer base and also increase its reach across cities.
Under the tie-up, Housejoy and Naturals will provide salon-at-home services for women across age groups such as manicures, pedicure, massages, facials, haircuts and more. Naturals is recognized as one of the front-runners in the salon industry and has over 700 physical stores across the country.
With customer satisfaction at the core of its operations and fast turnaround times, Housejoy has catapulted to a preferred brand for its at-home services. The brand provides a range of beauty services like waxing, threading, massage, pedicure/manicure, hair cutting and coloring etc apart from beauty packages for skin and hair care.
Speaking about this, Sanchit Gaurav, CEO and Founder, Housejoy, said, “It is wonderful to partner with one of India’s largest chain of salons for Housejoy customers to avail of various at-home services. Naturals is renowned for its extensive range of grooming services. With them as partners, Housejoy will be able to complement its existing basket of offerings and ensure that our customers get nothing but the best. From manicure to facials, they can now get the best in the comfort of their homes. We also aim to reach out and expand to other cities going forward.”
Housejoy customers enjoy exclusive discounts and offers for various services. The salon-at-home services can also be availed at reasonable prices and customers will be aware of the products being used on them.
Adding further, Veena. K, Founder, Naturals said, “Just like Naturals, Housejoy is a leader in its segment. At a time when people across the globe are looking for at home services, we were looking for the right vehicle to reach our own customers and plenty more at their doorstep. Housejoy is meeting all our requirements and we are confident the partnership will be a win-win for both the brands. Furthermore, Mr. CK Kumaravel, Co-Founder, Naturals said “We are already having our presence in over 80 cities pan India with 700+ salons and are considered a pioneer in the Indian hair and beauty salon space. Housejoy customers can look forward to some of the best at-home beauty services with us in the times to come.”