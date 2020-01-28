How cool would it be if you could spark up your boring chores with a dose of fun?

Abhijeet Thakar, senior media professional and founder of Zero Hour Entertainment adds, “Working in the entertainment-media-communication business since more that 20 years, I see a great shift in the content consumption and podcast is a great medium for the people on-the-go. Ep.Log Media, a lifestyle-driven podcast network, that my company is running has already made great waves in the industry with people acceptance for serious content about the topics that the audience cares about, and this wave of spoken word content is only going to get bigger with iCafe.”