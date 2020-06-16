How does share market work?

Working process for the share market

If the entire procedure of operation were to be summed up for the share market, it will be through the following steps:

● A company will initially earn its listing in the primary market via the IPO or initial public offering. In the offer document of the company, all details will be listed about the company in question, the stocks that are being issued and other major aspects. During this listing, the stocks that have been issued in the primary market, will be allotted towards investors who have already placed their bids for the same.

● Post the listing, the stocks that have been issued, will be traded by secondary market investors. This is the where the action is, i.e. where much of the trading activity takes place. Here, sellers and buyers will be gathering simultaneously for carrying out transactions with a bid towards booking profits. Some will also be cutting losses.

● Brokerage firms and stock brokers are those entities which have registration with the particular stock exchange. They are the intermediary entities between the investors and the stock exchange.

● The buy order from you will go to the exchange via the brokerage and a sell order will be found for the same stock/share. Upon fixing the seller and buyer, there is a price that is agreed upon.

● Post finalization of this price, the exchange will inform your brokerage that the order has been confirmed.

● You will then receive this information from your brokerage. There are several entities involved in this entire chain of information dissemination including the exchange floor traders, brokerage order department and more.

● The trading procedure has become completely electronic in recent times and hence reaching buyers and sellers is more convenient for brokers via technology.