How LaLiga players began the #CoronaVida initiative

From Seville to Valencia

Various LaLiga players have begun supporting the #CoronaVida campaign under the slogan of “Esta Liga La Ganamos Todos” (“This League Will Be Won By all”). A video was published on Canales’ official social media profiles and several of his club teammates joined the effort, such as Joaquín, Marc Bartra, Andrés Guardado, William Carvalho and others. Even the coaching staff and the club’s medical staff have joined the campaign to help tackle the negative effects that the Coronavirus crisis is having on certain sections of society.