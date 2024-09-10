How PRSI Kolkata's BrandEdge 3.0 achieved over 6.4M audience reach with Teamology's social media marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The BrandEdge 3.0 event, presented by the Public Relations Society of India, Kolkata chapter, held on August 17, 2024, took place in ITC Sonar, in Kolkata. It was a splendid event focussing on the message "Brand growth leveraging technology" and the Bengal To Nation Awards, which came out to be a huge success as creative agencies, marketing professionals, business leaders, industry analysts, and consultants across the country were gathered. Teamology PR, being one of the leading marketing agencies, not only led this event through a dynamic campaign of strategic social media engagement and captivating visuals but also sponsored the event, further demonstrating its commitment to the industry. The firm used data-driven insights to create targeted campaigns that resonated with diverse audiences and achieved desired results.
Teamology's social media campaign for the BrandEdge 3.0 event was a success, achieving 980k views, a 98.6% increase in page traffic, ands a 233.3% growth in new followers. The team's relentless effort to shoot engaging reels and capture the essence of the event started a fire in terms of engagement on social media, reaching 366,000 users, thereby expanding BrandEdge 3.0's online community and attracting new sponsors. By using creative storytelling and strategic precision, Teamology succeeded in amplifying the event's impact and positioned BrandEdge 3.0 as one of the most important events in the industry, reaching an audience of over 6.4 million.
The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India; Alokananda Roy, renowned actor and social reformer; and Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya, the Santoor legend, at the award show, which aimed to acknowledge the achievements of individuals who have made a significant impact on the nation. The presence of these distinguished guests multiplied the pride of the event, and their encouraging and appreciative talk inspired both awardees and the audience. The BrandEdge 3.0 event has once again proved itself as a premier platform for empowering success and excellence.
The Teamology marketing campaign for the BrandEdge 3.0 event was a demonstration of talent in digital engagement that tremendously elevated the platform's status in the industry. It implements advanced social media strategies by analysing data and distributing focused content, resulting in a dynamic and engaging digital footprint. This strategic execution raised the platform status, made BrandEdge 3.0 an avant-garde event for the industry, and facilitated an online community. Campaign success is an indication of the skills of Teamology in implementing intense marketing concepts that deliver large-scale results. These innovative methods and strategic presentations put BrandEdge 3.0 in the mainstream; it became one of the sources for the exchange of novelty, professional practice, and networking.
The BrandEdge 3.0 2024, comprising the Bengal To Nation Awards and Big Brand Conference, was made possible through the support and sponsorship of leading organisations, including prominent brands and industry leaders. The event's resounding success can be directly attributed to the innovative and targeted marketing campaigns crafted by Teamology. This had effectively spread the online presence of the event, thus driving further traffic and visibility. The mix of such efforts made possible the creation of a dynamic platform where leading professionals from the industry, leaders, and trailblazing innovators would come to contribute, connect, and celebrate extraordinary achievements in branding and marketing.
Teamology team carved out a dynamic campaign that would leverage social media platforms in a manner that brought much-needed visibility and engagement to it. With the ever-changing landscape of event marketing, brands are now seeking agencies that offer more than just visibility; they demand partners that drive engagement, boost conversions, and leave a lasting impact. Teamology has responded to these demands by harnessing the power of data-driven insights and creative strategies, aiming to deliver a tailored and results-orientated approach that takes brands to the next level.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.