How PRSI Kolkata's BrandEdge 3.0 achieved over 6.4M audience reach with Teamology's social media marketing

The BrandEdge 3.0 event, presented by the Public Relations Society of India, Kolkata chapter, held on August 17, 2024, took place in ITC Sonar, in Kolkata. It was a splendid event focussing on the message "Brand growth leveraging technology" and the Bengal To Nation Awards, which came out to be a huge success as creative agencies, marketing professionals, business leaders, industry analysts, and consultants across the country were gathered. Teamology PR, being one of the leading marketing agencies, not only led this event through a dynamic campaign of strategic social media engagement and captivating visuals but also sponsored the event, further demonstrating its commitment to the industry. The firm used data-driven insights to create targeted campaigns that resonated with diverse audiences and achieved desired results.