How Stylam Industries’ ‘Kuch Nahi Dikhega’ promo for their Anti Fingerprint Laminate became the MOST VISIBLE promo during IPL 2020

The Product – a complete all-rounder

Its latest product – the TouchMe Anti-Fingerprint Laminate – might be the most incredible and important innings in Stylam’s career so far. No matter how many hands touch the surface, or how many times the laminate is exposed to scratches, you won’t find a trace of it. This means less wear and tear in the long run and freedom from getting it cleaned regularly. The laminate has a super matte finish and feels soft to touch, which means it looks stylish, premium and is easy to maintain. It also has thermal healing capabilities – so it’s never going to look old from the outside, or disintegrate from the inside. No more unpleasant smell, no more unwanted stains.