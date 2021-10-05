How this startup is spreading awareness, nurturing relationships and helping healthcare professionals in growing revenue with their digital solutions

"At early stage, it’s difficult to get much business In Metropolitan cities like Mumbai & Delhi NCR, as most of the hospitals already have their websites & other digital solutions like the Patient portal, EMR, Mobile Apps & Softwares. Also In tier 2 cities, it was hard to persuade Doctors & hospitals to go online & share information digitally, they were more predisposed towards offline activities like Healthcare camps, publishing articles in newspapers & awareness through events. Sametime it's really hard to get the right kind of employee as you have very thin pockets at an early stage, says Ravi Singh Kushwaha.

To start getting some revenues he started providing offline marketing solutions to healthcare companies who want to publicize their product in the healthcare segment without hiring their marketing team or need extended marketing support.

"Currently we are administering more than 100 clients Pan-India & Internationally in the US & UK. As currently Digital boon in the healthtech segment where every hospital or doctor wants to connect & engage with patients digitally, we are confident to scale heights", says Ravi Singh Kushwaha.