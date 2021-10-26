How to Read Your Husband Like a Book launched to help couples during pandemic

The book was published by Leadstart.
Award-winning content leader and marketer, Rajasekar KS, launched a book recently, How to Read Your Husband Like a Book, to help couples enrich their relationship. The book was published by Leadstart.
For the last eight years, he has been in the matchmaking industry with the Indian online matrimony leader, BharatMatrimony, where he spearheaded projects, including the launch of ‘happymarriages.com, India's guide to a happy marriage’, the ‘Happy Marriage Workshops’ attended by over 30,000 people and a ‘Happy Couples’ program that included over a 1500 interviews with newly married couples.
Talking about the launch, the author said, “Actually, an incident during my college days in 1989 triggered the idea for the book. An aunt in the neighbourhood was telling me one day, “Why is your uncle non responsive when I want to discuss something, on weekends it’s difficult to get the TV remote from him, and he’s forgetful of important things… This set me thinking. It cropped up now and then, but the pandemic focused my attention on couples who were suddenly forced to be together 24/7, not by choice. Although I began writing in 2015, I completedit during Covid.”
In a world where the husband-wife relationship is good fodder for stand-up comedy, this easy-to-read book offers fresh insight into the inner workings of a “husband’s mind”.
Through humorous nuggets and simple illustrations, this book explains how a husband ‘thinks’, what makes him ‘respond’ the way he does, his ‘reaction’ to certain situations that crop up in married life and what a wife can do to avoid friction and get her own way.
So, all newly married women out there and even those who've been married for years and losing hair thinking about why they forget your birthday, leave wet towels on the bed, don't notice your new hair style, watch TV when you talk to them – pick up this book and laugh your way through marriage! Husbands, it's time to laugh at yourselves!
The book is available on Amazon https://www.amazon.in/Read-Your-Husband-Like-Book/dp/9354582524/
Rajasekar KS Bio:
Speaker, writer and marketer, he has been recognised in India’s Powerful Influencers List 2020 by Adgully. Top 100 Content Marketers in the World ’18 (Express Writers USA). Adobe & Paul Writer Top 100 Content Leaders (2017 & 18) and India’s Most Influential Content Marketing Professional by World Marketing Congress (2017).
Has written on culture, behaviour and social media in ET Tech, BusinessWorld and BusinessLine. Published more than 200 articles in India’s leading newspapers.
Speaker at events including IAMAI digital summit, mCube Awards, PitchCMO Summit, Social Beat Digital Summit, NASSCOM and XIME, he occasionally writes for Economic Times Tech, BusinessWorld and BusinessLine. He’s also a jury at mCube Marketing Awards, Drivers of Digital Awards and Content Awards BestMediaInfo. He tweets at @rajasekarks_
