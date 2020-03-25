HP and PHD explore the future of work with VICE and The Economist

Recognising that today’s professionals – be it employees or business leaders– are facing constant changes, such as the move away from traditional working hours and the introduction of remote working, technology companies have advanced their product lines accordingly. The introduction of ultra-light laptops allows MNCs, SMBs and start-ups across the globe drive flexible, mobile and collaborative working practices to attract and retain the next generation of employees. As such, HP’s ‘Future X’ provides businesses with relevant insights and thought-provoking discussions that can help predict the future of work, from both an employer and employee’s perspective.