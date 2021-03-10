Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan team up for Manthan Dhoop ad campaign

Ankit Agrawal, Director & Partner MDPH said, “At Mysore Deep Perfumery House, with over 25 years of experience of making the finest perfumes we feel, we have a shared vision and ethos, that connect with Hrithik, as a brand for his excellent connect with today's youth; we are sure, 'Manthan Zaroori Hai', targeted at the millennials is all set to take the market with a storm". The new commercial will also be aired during the upcoming festive season and IPL season.