HRX and Flipkart come together to launch their first-ever range of audio devices

Speaking about the products that will launch this week, Afsar Zaidi, CEO and Co-Founder – HRX, says, “The products in the audio range from HRX and Flipkart are the outcome of cutting-edge technology and offer best-in-class connectivity, unparalleled battery backup and superior sound quality. We, at HRX, believe in providing the best quality and affordability to the consumers so that our products can aid their journey to become the best version of themselves in every way possible. Here’s to the runners and the music aficionados who find music as the perfect companion to their fitness routines.”