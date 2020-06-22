HRX and Flipkart come together to launch their first-ever range of audio devices

Introducing true wireless earbuds, neckbands, speakers and Bluetooth earphones, the range will be available on Flipkart and Myntra
Fitness brand HRX and Flipkart Group (including Myntra) have entered into a partnership to launch their very first range of audio devices. This audio range is a curated array of products designed keeping in mind the needs of ‘active fitness enthusiasts’ and music-lovers and aims to address connectivity, battery life, and other such features that are routinely found to be important to customers.
Speaking about the products that will launch this week, Afsar Zaidi, CEO and Co-Founder – HRX, says, “The products in the audio range from HRX and Flipkart are the outcome of cutting-edge technology and offer best-in-class connectivity, unparalleled battery backup and superior sound quality. We, at HRX, believe in providing the best quality and affordability to the consumers so that our products can aid their journey to become the best version of themselves in every way possible. Here’s to the runners and the music aficionados who find music as the perfect companion to their fitness routines.”
Dev Iyer, Vice President - Private Labels, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce company, we have a deep understanding of Indian consumers and requirements. The partnership with HRX marks our first foray into the audio devices segment, as part of our licensee deals and puts forward our commitment to collaborate with the best of brands and technology to bring the next 200 million consumers into the fold of e-commerce. As a key differentiator, the range offers the best of Voice and Music technology, making it one of the industry-best products offered currently.”
The collaboration between HRX – a brand that believes in inspiring and motivating people to be the best version of themselves, and Flipkart – who has always championed value-driven innovation by identifying need gaps in the market – is a coming together of each brands’ vision, which sees HRX Audio as a natural addition to each of their product offerings. Flipkart has leveraged its deep understanding of the needs of Indian consumers to develop and facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of the HRX Audio devices.
The HRX Audio range comprises true wireless earbuds, two types of neckband headphones, Bluetooth earphones and a portable Bluetooth speaker. The key products have been created to deliver the best customer experience through the latest Voice and Music solutions.
