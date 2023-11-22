HSBC India presents 'Masha and the Bear LIVE'

A live family show tour in India kickstarts across key cities, starting 23rd December 2023 onwards.
Viacom18 LIVE, a company specialising in creating captivating and immersive entertainment experiences, is ready to delight children and families with a live stage adaptation of the popular animated series 'Masha and the Bear' from Nick Jr. Building on the success of the 'Peppa Pig' musical earlier this year, this one-of-a-kind entertainment experience featuring the lively girl and her bear companion will be introduced in India. Produced by Viacom18 LIVE and sponsored by HSBC India, the show will kick off in Mumbai on December 23, 2023, and then travel to Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad, before concluding its tour back in Mumbai in March 2024.
Filled with music, dance, and an engaging story called A Very Detective Story, the show aims to entertain and captivate children of all ages. It offers an interactive experience where Masha and The Bear rely on the audience's assistance to solve a mystery. The live performance, titled 'Masha and the Bear LIVE,' features various characters from the show, including Masha, The Bear, Professor Nonbelevious, Rosie, the Panda, Sly Fox, Silly Fox, and more. Together with Masha, they will work together to uncover the truth behind the missing items from her home. The show boasts stunning visuals, captivating storytelling, and delightful music, immersing children in the beloved animated world of Masha and her best friend, the Bear. It promises to leave everyone satisfied as they solve the mystery alongside their favorite characters. And there's even more to look forward to!
With tickets available on www.kidsdayout.co, HSBC Card holders will have an exclusive 72-hour window to have first rights to the best seats & meet & greet opportunity across each show, along with discounted ticket rates.
Gaurav Mashruwala, business head, Viacom18 Live (Integrated Network Solutions) said, “Viacom18 LIVE takes pride in curating immersive entertainment experiences that have left an indelible mark across different age groups. Masha and the Bear, the beloved show on Nick Jr., have captured the hearts of many in India, and we are thrilled to bring their magical world to life on stage. We're excited to have HSBC India as our partners and help us making this extraordinary experiential possible right in our home turf."
Jaswinder Sodhi, head – customers, digital & marketing, HSBC India said, “We are super excited to be part of an extraordinary live theatrical adaptation of one of the kids’ favourite shows on television, Masha and the Bear. At HSBC, we strive to connect people to opportunities and possibilities, and we offer curated experiences to our customers. Viacom18 Live fosters a similar spirit of connecting through power of storytelling. HSBC Starstruck is an initiative started by us wherein clients enjoy host of exclusive experiences such as best seats for a show, exclusive presales window, discounts and meet & greet with artists. The India tour of Masha and the Bear will be a part of HSBC Starstruck initiative, wherein our HSBC clients will have access to exclusive benefits.”
Masha and the Bear has gained immense popularity in India, captivating both children and parents with its delightful storytelling and endearing characters. Its widespread appeal on Nick Jr India has made it a household favorite across the country. With the great history of Viacom18 LIVE providing immersive live entertainment, including events like 'Vh1 Supersonic,' 'Vh1 Lift Off,' and 'Peppa Pig LIVE musical, the Masha and the Bear LIVE is set to continue this tradition of bringing unforgettable experiences to the audience.
