HSBC India presents 'Masha and the Bear LIVE'

Filled with music, dance, and an engaging story called A Very Detective Story, the show aims to entertain and captivate children of all ages. It offers an interactive experience where Masha and The Bear rely on the audience's assistance to solve a mystery. The live performance, titled 'Masha and the Bear LIVE,' features various characters from the show, including Masha, The Bear, Professor Nonbelevious, Rosie, the Panda, Sly Fox, Silly Fox, and more. Together with Masha, they will work together to uncover the truth behind the missing items from her home. The show boasts stunning visuals, captivating storytelling, and delightful music, immersing children in the beloved animated world of Masha and her best friend, the Bear. It promises to leave everyone satisfied as they solve the mystery alongside their favorite characters. And there's even more to look forward to!