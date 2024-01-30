HT City to complete 25 years

The grand celebration is set to take place on January 28, 2024.
HT City, an entertainment, fashion, food, wellness, and travel content company, is set to celebrate 25 years of shaping the cultural landscape of young India.
Since its inception in 1999, HT City has been entertaining/engaging readers through the diverse facets of fashion, lifestyle, food and more.
Ahead of the celebration on January 28, 2024, HT City has leveraged A-list actors and top lifestyle influencers to drop teaser videos with hints on the 25-year celebration to pique interest among their followers.
HT City print editions will carry out especially curated content around 8 themes, spread across 8 weeks, including diverse topics such as food, fashion, entertainment, beauty/skincare, health wellness, travel, shopping and Delhi. Each of these 8 weeks will culminate into thematic events at the end of the week.
Further, to reward loyal readers, HT City will carry out thematic contests every week and choose 25 lucky winners who will be invited to attend an in-person gala evening with celebrities and influencers, at the end of these 8 weeks.
Reflecting on this milestone, Sonal Kalra, chief managing editor, entertainment and lifestyle, Hindustan Times, said, "Can't believe we are 25! With a young, dynamic audience and being aligned with ever-changing trends, HT City has stayed right on top when it comes to producing world-class entertainment and lifestyle content. We will continue to do so for the next twenty-five, and more.”
"I am delighted to reflect on the enduring success of HT City, which has seamlessly woven itself into the pulse of urban India for a remarkable 25 years across print and digital demonstrating its strong presence as a brand that transcends beyond platforms," said Samudra Bhattacharya, CEO, print business unit, Hindustan Times.
We got this information in a press release.