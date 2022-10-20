HT City Unwind: Homechefs get celebrity moment at Slurrp MasterChef cookout

The festival saw home chefs of the Slurrp community from across Delhi NCR queue up for an exclusive interaction and masterclass .
Every homechef dreams of a platform that recognises their skills and helps them grow as culinary creators. And that’s just the opportunity and privilege extended to them on the Slurrp app and now, at the MasterChef cookout at HT City Unwind, a three-day music and food festival that took place in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from October 7-9. The festival saw home chefs of the Slurrp community from across Delhi NCR queue up for an exclusive interaction and masterclass with their favorite celebrity chefs which included prominent industry figures such as Kunal Kapur, Dayashankar Sharma, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Vaibhav Bhargava, Sabyasachi Gorai, Varun Inamdar, Tarun Sibal, Nishant Choubey and many more.
Despite the weather taking a turn for the worse, the impressive turnout only confirms Delhi’s indomitable spirit and passion for good food. It was also an exclusive treat for those lucky home chefs who won the Slurrp Masterchef Cookalong Contest. The winners got a chance to realize their ultimate dream – slipping into an apron and sharing the stage with their favorite chefs as they dished out some sumptuous treats while taking them through the subtle nuances of preparing the dish. The exchange of ideas was inevitable but the satisfaction of seeing a recipe being realised in real-time made this event even more memorable.
Some of the recipes that were demonstrated at the event include Chef Noah Barnes’ fiery guacamole and chicken quesadilla, Chef Varun Inamdar’s vegan walnut tacos, Chef Saby’s ragi brownies and soya kebabs, Chef Kunal Kapur’s aloo tuk and many other interesting interpretations. Michelin Plate winner Chef Dayashankar Sharma broke down one of his signature favourites – Goan fish stuffed with pesto. “The freshness of basil and the flavour of Indian spices makes this dish perfect for any lunch table,” Sharma explained.
Apart from being an insightful and fun experience for the homechefs who showed up, this euphoric mood was shared by the chefs as well. “It was a wonderful experience engaging with the audience. I loved the vibe, their curiosity and zeal. I truly had a great time and would thank Slurrp for orchestrating it so beautifully. Kudos to the team!” shared Chef Vaibhav Bhargava, known for his modern Asian fare and experiments with molecular gastronomy.
MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur also lauded the spirit of the homechefs for braving the rains and showing up for his session. “The best part was that the Gods aligned the skies for the event. There was a slight drizzle, great music and the amazing smell of food. I had a great time and so did everyone else. Events like this help us unwind and connect with new people and reconnect with older friends. This also proves that the city can be more beautiful whenever everybody comes together for good food and music,” shared Chef Kunal Kapur.
Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder, HT Labs shared, “We want to build the largest community of enthusiastic home chefs from across the country & overseas. Food brings people together, food sets the mood for the day & food also helps in making new bonds. Slurrp app India’s first AI-powered recommendation engine for food and drink recipes, aims to bring each enthusiast together to take them on a gastronomic journey of good food and good mood. We are a family of over 1.2 lac homechefs who have contributed over 3 lac recipes, that is the strength of our family and we hope to keep growing bigger & stronger together. This event was an occasion for all of us to celebrate and bond over learning, cooking & frolic.”
The on-ground event served in filling the crucial gap in knowledge that most homechefs struggle with, while empowering and inspiring them to dream beyond their abilities. So it’s hardly surprising that Slurrp MasterChef cookout will soon branch out to several cities in India in an attempt to nurture and educate a national community of homechefs. Hence, if you are a homechef with an ardent passion for food, don’t forget to join the Slurrp community and get a chance to cook alongside your favourite MasterChefs in the upcoming Slurrp MasterChef cookouts.