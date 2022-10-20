HT City Unwind: Homechefs get celebrity moment at Slurrp MasterChef cookout

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder, HT Labs shared, “We want to build the largest community of enthusiastic home chefs from across the country & overseas. Food brings people together, food sets the mood for the day & food also helps in making new bonds. Slurrp app India’s first AI-powered recommendation engine for food and drink recipes, aims to bring each enthusiast together to take them on a gastronomic journey of good food and good mood. We are a family of over 1.2 lac homechefs who have contributed over 3 lac recipes, that is the strength of our family and we hope to keep growing bigger & stronger together. This event was an occasion for all of us to celebrate and bond over learning, cooking & frolic.”