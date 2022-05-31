HT Health Shots & Hemkunt Foundation unite for a Sanitary Kit Distribution Drive on World Menstrual Hygiene Day

The sanitary kit distribution drive was held at a village in Gurugram on May 27.
Awareness is the first step to change. On Menstrual Hygiene Day, Health Shots, a digital health and wellness platform for millennial women, and philanthropic organization Hemkunt Foundation, joined forces for a special sanitary kit distribution drive. The joint effort was aimed at driving the important message of menstrual hygiene awareness and management among a group of underprivileged girls and women who have no or limited access to sanitary products.
The sanitary kit distribution drive was held at a village in Gurugram on May 27. Health Shots and Hemkunt Foundation team members educated beneficiaries about the ways to manage menstrual hygiene as well as the adverse impact of poor menstrual hygiene on a woman’s reproductive as well as overall health
“At Health Shots, creating awareness on menstrual health and hygiene is close to our heart. This Menstrual Hygiene Day, under our #NoBigDeal umbrella campaign, we partnered with Hemkunt Foundation for a sanitary kit distribution drive. We intend to spread awareness around periods and menstrual hygiene among the underprivileged and use the power of digital media to drive a conversation on this issue,” said Shipra Yadav, Business Head, Health Shots.
Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, director, Hemkunt Foundation, said, “It is heartening to see Health Shots joining hands with Hemkunt Foundation to break the taboo around menstrual hygiene and simultaneously promoting safe hygiene practices through distributing sanitary napkins and kits to the marginalized communities. Our mission is the same- sarbat da bhalla (blessings) for all.”
Menstrual health, no matter how vital to the continuance of the human race, has remained a hush-hush topic due to societal taboos, lack of information and poor sanitation facilities. For a long time, women in rural areas, especially, have been using old rags, husk or even leaves which can be harmful to their health. However, in a positive development, the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-2021) states that the proportion of women (15-24 years) who are using hygienic methods of protection during their menstrual period has increased across almost all states in India.
We may be far from the change we want to see, but every effort counts!
(We got this information in a press release).