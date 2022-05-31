HT Health Shots & Hemkunt Foundation unite for a Sanitary Kit Distribution Drive on World Menstrual Hygiene Day

Menstrual health, no matter how vital to the continuance of the human race, has remained a hush-hush topic due to societal taboos, lack of information and poor sanitation facilities. For a long time, women in rural areas, especially, have been using old rags, husk or even leaves which can be harmful to their health. However, in a positive development, the National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-2021) states that the proportion of women (15-24 years) who are using hygienic methods of protection during their menstrual period has increased across almost all states in India.