HT Health Shots launches Community, a safe space for millennial women, with #StrikeTheNegativity campaign

“The Health Shots Community is a project with its heart at the right place. Even in the comfort of their homes, women can sometimes feel uncomfortable talking about the issues they face. They may struggle with the same in a group of friends. But sometimes, opening up can be easier in a space where nobody knows you and you know you won’t be judged. To create that safe space is our effort with the Health Shots Community,” says Shipra Yadav, Business Head, Health Shots.